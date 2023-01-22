Display table removes whitespace between inline elements in Chrome, but not in Firefox

Sample code

div { display: table; margin: 1em auto; background: lightBlue; }

<div> <label for="input">label</label> <input type="text" id="input"> <span>span</span> <ol> <li>text</li> <li>text</li> <li>text</li> </ol> </div>

This is how I centered the div : Chrome shrinks the inline elements and sequences of white space are collapsed, but Firefox doesn’t remove the whitespace between the label , input and span .