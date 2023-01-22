Display table removes whitespace between inline elements in Chrome, but not in Firefox

Sample code

div {
  display: table;
  margin: 1em auto;
  background: lightBlue;
}

<div>
  <label for="input">label</label>
  <input type="text" id="input">
  <span>span</span>
  <ol>
    <li>text</li>
    <li>text</li>
    <li>text</li>
  </ol>
</div>

This is how I centered the div: Chrome shrinks the inline elements and sequences of white space are collapsed, but Firefox doesn’t remove the whitespace between the label, input and span.

  • Which behavior is correct?
  • What’s a cross-browser solution?
  • What’s the right approach to center the container?