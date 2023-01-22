Display table removes whitespace between inline elements in Chrome, but not in Firefox

Sample code
div {
display: table;
margin: 1em auto;
background: lightBlue;
}
<div>
<label for="input">label</label>
<input type="text" id="input">
<span>span</span>
<ol>
<li>text</li>
<li>text</li>
<li>text</li>
</ol>
</div>
This is how I centered the
div: Chrome shrinks the inline elements and sequences of white space are collapsed, but Firefox doesn’t remove the whitespace between the
label,
input and
span.
- Which behavior is correct?
- What’s a cross-browser solution?
- What’s the right approach to center the container?