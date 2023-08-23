Display search result by joining tables in php

1

Good day everyone

I needed users to search for cars in my application by brand and location.

I created two drop down fields “Brand” and “Location” that is populated from database.

When users choose the prefered brand and location, and search button is clicked.

It will open a new page displaying the related search.

The challenges i am having right now is how to join the tables in order to display the
required result to the users.

See below code

Page1.php

<div class="form-group">
                                        <label for="exampleSelectGender">Select City/Location<span
                                                style="color:red">*</span></label>
                                        <select class="form-control" name="location" required id="exampleSelectGender">
                                            <option>---Select Location---</option>
                                            <?php $ret = "select LocationName,LocationName from tbllocations";
$query = $dbh->prepare($ret);
$query->execute();
$results = $query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
if ($query->rowCount() > 0) {
    foreach ($results as $result) {
        ?>
                                            <option value="<?php echo htmlentities($result->LocationName); ?>">
                                                <?php echo htmlentities($result->LocationName); ?></option>
                                            <?php }}?>
                                        </select>
                                    </div>


                                    <div class="form-group">
                                        <label for="exampleSelectGender">Select Brand<span
                                                style="color:red">*</span></label>
                                        <select class="form-control" name="brand" required id="exampleSelectGender">
                                            <option>---Select Brand---</option>
                                            <?php $sql = "SELECT * from  tblbrands ";
$query = $dbh->prepare($sql);
$query->execute();
$results = $query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
$cnt = 1;
if ($query->rowCount() > 0) {
    foreach ($results as $result) {?>
                                            <option value="<?php echo htmlentities($result->brandID); ?>">
                                                <?php echo htmlentities($result->BrandName); ?></option>
                                            <?php }}?>
                                        </select>
                                    </div>

                                    <div class="spacer-10"></div>
                                    <div class="form-group">
                                        <button type="submit" class="btn btn-main fa fa-search">Search Car</button>
                                    </div>

SearchResult.php

<?php $sql = "SELECT tblvehicles.*,tblbrands.BrandName,tblbrands.brandID as bid  from tblvehicles join tblbrands on tblbrands.brandID=tblvehicles.VehiclesBrand.*.
                                tbllocations.LocationName,tbllocations.locID as lid  from tblvehicles join tbllocations on tbllocations.locID=tblvehicles.Location";
$query = $dbh->prepare($sql);
$query->bindParam(':brand', $brand, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$query->bindParam(':location', $location, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$query->execute();
$results = $query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
$cnt = 1;
if ($query->rowCount() > 0) {
    foreach ($results as $result) {?>

I have tried joining the tables but every time I search, it does not display any results.

Kindly help