Display search result by joining tables in php

Good day everyone

I needed users to search for cars in my application by brand and location.

I created two drop down fields “Brand” and “Location” that is populated from database.

When users choose the prefered brand and location, and search button is clicked.

It will open a new page displaying the related search.

The challenges i am having right now is how to join the tables in order to display the

required result to the users.

See below code

Page1.php

<div class="form-group"> <label for="exampleSelectGender">Select City/Location<span style="color:red">*</span></label> <select class="form-control" name="location" required id="exampleSelectGender"> <option>---Select Location---</option> <?php $ret = "select LocationName,LocationName from tbllocations"; $query = $dbh->prepare($ret); $query->execute(); $results = $query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); if ($query->rowCount() > 0) { foreach ($results as $result) { ?> <option value="<?php echo htmlentities($result->LocationName); ?>"> <?php echo htmlentities($result->LocationName); ?></option> <?php }}?> </select> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="exampleSelectGender">Select Brand<span style="color:red">*</span></label> <select class="form-control" name="brand" required id="exampleSelectGender"> <option>---Select Brand---</option> <?php $sql = "SELECT * from tblbrands "; $query = $dbh->prepare($sql); $query->execute(); $results = $query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); $cnt = 1; if ($query->rowCount() > 0) { foreach ($results as $result) {?> <option value="<?php echo htmlentities($result->brandID); ?>"> <?php echo htmlentities($result->BrandName); ?></option> <?php }}?> </select> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="form-group"> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-main fa fa-search">Search Car</button> </div>

SearchResult.php

<?php $sql = "SELECT tblvehicles.*,tblbrands.BrandName,tblbrands.brandID as bid from tblvehicles join tblbrands on tblbrands.brandID=tblvehicles.VehiclesBrand.*. tbllocations.LocationName,tbllocations.locID as lid from tblvehicles join tbllocations on tbllocations.locID=tblvehicles.Location"; $query = $dbh->prepare($sql); $query->bindParam(':brand', $brand, PDO::PARAM_STR); $query->bindParam(':location', $location, PDO::PARAM_STR); $query->execute(); $results = $query->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); $cnt = 1; if ($query->rowCount() > 0) { foreach ($results as $result) {?>

I have tried joining the tables but every time I search, it does not display any results.

Kindly help