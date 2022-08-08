Display Local Storage Array Using Rows & Columns with CSS Grid or Flexbox (Not Tables)

I am new to JavaScript but I have figured out how to get data into local storage. My challenge now is to get it out in an clean and modern way. I figure I will need to loop through the array / object so I can show each entry as a row with columns. For example:

Header) First Name | Last Name | Age | City | Sex

Entry 1) John | Doe | 33 | New York | Male

Entry 2) Sue| Smith| 54 | Halifax | Female

Entry 3) Kirk | Jackson | 24 | Toronto | Male

I want to use CSS to format the layout of the so called “Table” but I want my code to be modern using CSS Grid or Flexbox not the older table, th, tr, td tags. Is there a function, library or simple approach to doing what seems like a very common task using vanilla JavaScript?

I think I need to use createElement or innerHTML but I am not sure how to make the