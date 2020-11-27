Display in mobile device is not affected by changes to css but works fine in larger (laptop sized) viewport

I have a paste of the code as it is at this time: https://pastebin.com/DpaHEqb0

URL of the site is: www.nwavpros.com

I’m pretty new to all this and I realize I’m not using a perfect way of doing this; but, since its just the splash page for while the site is being built I wasn’t too concerned with how it is implemented as long as I get the basic right result. I can’t change where the line breaks are or the formatting really because its part of my client’s expectation to have it look like that. Only that it needs to be device friendly (ie: responsive) to fit any device size.

When I make changes to the code that targets my cell phone viewport size there is no effect. In fact, there is no effect no matter where I make changes to the css - no change on that device. I got the phone’s screen size from a website “what is my viewport size” and it reported 360px wide. This seems reasonable because it looks to be about that width when I look at the phone.

When I make changes to the media query that targets my laptop viewport size the changes take effect. But nothing I do can change the way it displays on the phone. What could be causing this?