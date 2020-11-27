Display in mobile device is not affected by changes to css but works fine in larger (laptop sized) viewport

Neither do I The code seems different to that in the pastebin so seems a bit odd unless its been fixed by now.
You really want to start as you mean to go on and even though this is a splash page you don’t want to alienate search engines or people with accessibility issues at this early stage. You may find a page with multiple h1s being dropped in rankings by search engines and may be hard to claw back once the real site is active.
A screen reader (or bot) will read each h1 and try to make sense of it and a screen reader will pause at the end of each fragment and indeed will make little sense. They won’t join all the dots together and work out its one or two phrases.
I’d suggest you make the image an h1 as that contains the alt attribute text of the name of the site and is the most important thing on that page. The rest of the text is just a couple of paragraphs in p tags.
You can still break the words where you want (although this can be bad practice as @TechnoBear said above because the lines won’t always wrap at those points if a user has increase font-size). If you use spans to break the phrase into lines (rather than breaks or block level tags) then the meaning of the phrase is not diminished and screen readers won’t pause at every line break. Search engines will also get the correct phrase in one go rather than disparate fragments of text.
The beauty of using semantic html is that you get all this behaviour baked in for free
I would suggest html roughly like this:
<div class="wrap">
<h1 class="image-container">
<img class="image" src="http://www.nwavpros.com//images/nwav_splash.png" title="NorthWest AV Professionals" alt="NorthWest AV Professionals splash page. Under construction.">
</h1>
<div class="text-container">
<p class="text">
<span>Thanks for stopping by. Our website is </span>
<span> currently under construction.</span>
</p>
<p class="text">
<span>For information, please send us </span>
<span>an email to: </span>
<span>NWAVPROS@gmail.com </span>
<span>or call: </span>
<span>Bob Jacobs - (509)768-6882 </span>
<span>Bobby Pruitt - (509)570-4069 </span>
</p>
</div>
</div>
Then you can lose all your media queries and do something like this:
/* All devices */
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
body {
font-family: courier, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto,
Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
}
.wrap {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
min-height: 100vh;
padding: 10px;
}
.image-container {
margin: 0;
}
.image {
display: block;
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
.text-container {
padding: 0 0 3rem;
margin: auto 0;
color: #666666;
}
.text {
text-align: center;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
line-height: 1.4;
color: #666;
font-size: clamp(1rem, 2.2vw, 2rem);
}
.text span {
display: block;
}
If a job is worth doing it is always worth doing well.