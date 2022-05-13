Display Dynamic Table in tabs with buttons

PHP
#1

Hi i am just wondering if any one can help me
with adding each category with their own table in Tabs

Theres no Guide that has worked to do this



<?php
require_once("config.php");
?>
<ul class="nav nav-pills mb-3" id="pills-tab" role="tablist">
  <li class="nav-item" role="presentation">
    <button class="nav-link active" id="pills-home-tab" data-bs-toggle="pill" data-bs-target="#pills-home" type="button" role="tab" aria-controls="pills-home" aria-selected="true">
<img src="https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQzXaAV09DJXQ2QEmEH_dBhnlwB1jtqHW7KIhc1Way7-6Kgvzo3QyDU8YjPtnNrfW8J9LE&usqp=CAU" height="30" width="36"> all links</button>
  </li>
  <li class="nav-item" role="presentation">
    <button class="nav-link" id="pills-profile-tab" data-bs-toggle="pill" data-bs-target="#pills-profile" type="button" role="tab" aria-controls="pills-profile" aria-selected="false"><img src="http://simpleicon.com/wp-content/uploads/link-2.png" height="30" width="36">  each   category name with their own table</button>
</li>
</ul>

<div class="tab-content" id="pills-tabContent">
  <div class="tab-pane fade show active" id="pills-home" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="pills-home-tab"> SHOW all links here


<div class="table-responsive">
          <table class="table table-striped table-bordere" id="list" width="100%" cellspacing="0">
                <thead> 
                <tr>
                <th><center>coin</center></th>
                <th><center>name</center></th>
                <th><center>owner</center></th>
                <th><center>owner</center></th>
                  </tr>
                </thead>          
<?php
$result = mysqli_query($link, "SELECT * FROM list WHERE approved='1' ORDER BY coin DESC"); // using mysqli_query instead
?>

  <?php
while ($contact = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
            // Print out the contents of each row into a table
            echo "<tr>"; 
            echo "<td><center>".$contact['coin']."</center></td>";
            echo "<td><center>".$contact['wallet']."</center></td>";     
           echo "<td><center>".$contact['owner']."</center></td></th>";  
                      echo "<td><center>".$contact['owner']."</center></td></th>";     
   
echo "</tr>";        
                 }
                  echo "</table>";
                  echo "</div>";

mysqli_close($link);
;?> 

  </div>
  <div class="tab-pane fade" id="pills-profile" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="pills-profile-tab">
 </br> 
                
each tab with their own name with their table

   </div>
</div>```