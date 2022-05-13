Display Dynamic Table in tabs with buttons

Hi i am just wondering if any one can help me
with adding each category with their own table in Tabs
Theres no Guide that has worked to do this
<?php
require_once("config.php");
?>
<ul class="nav nav-pills mb-3" id="pills-tab" role="tablist">
<li class="nav-item" role="presentation">
<button class="nav-link active" id="pills-home-tab" data-bs-toggle="pill" data-bs-target="#pills-home" type="button" role="tab" aria-controls="pills-home" aria-selected="true">
<img src="https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQzXaAV09DJXQ2QEmEH_dBhnlwB1jtqHW7KIhc1Way7-6Kgvzo3QyDU8YjPtnNrfW8J9LE&usqp=CAU" height="30" width="36"> all links</button>
</li>
<li class="nav-item" role="presentation">
<button class="nav-link" id="pills-profile-tab" data-bs-toggle="pill" data-bs-target="#pills-profile" type="button" role="tab" aria-controls="pills-profile" aria-selected="false"><img src="http://simpleicon.com/wp-content/uploads/link-2.png" height="30" width="36"> each category name with their own table</button>
</li>
</ul>
<div class="tab-content" id="pills-tabContent">
<div class="tab-pane fade show active" id="pills-home" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="pills-home-tab"> SHOW all links here
<div class="table-responsive">
<table class="table table-striped table-bordere" id="list" width="100%" cellspacing="0">
<thead>
<tr>
<th><center>coin</center></th>
<th><center>name</center></th>
<th><center>owner</center></th>
<th><center>owner</center></th>
</tr>
</thead>
<?php
$result = mysqli_query($link, "SELECT * FROM list WHERE approved='1' ORDER BY coin DESC"); // using mysqli_query instead
?>
<?php
while ($contact = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
// Print out the contents of each row into a table
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td><center>".$contact['coin']."</center></td>";
echo "<td><center>".$contact['wallet']."</center></td>";
echo "<td><center>".$contact['owner']."</center></td></th>";
echo "<td><center>".$contact['owner']."</center></td></th>";
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</table>";
echo "</div>";
mysqli_close($link);
;?>
</div>
<div class="tab-pane fade" id="pills-profile" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="pills-profile-tab">
</br>
each tab with their own name with their table
</div>
</div>```