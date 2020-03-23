Disable zoom/scrolling on mobile and tablet?

Hi there,
I have a page that is becoming a nuisance on mobile. I have an element that requires to be placed off the page for an animation.
However, the page can be zoomed out and looks like this on a mobile device:
Is there a way to stop the user zooming out/scrolling horizontally on mobile devices?
I have tried the following, but it doesn’t do anything:
body{
overflow:hidden;
width:100%;
-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
-moz-box-sizing: border-box;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
Any suggestions would be great!