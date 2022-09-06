Disable a button for 10 sec

Hello guys, i read the articles before with similiar names, couldnt figure it out how should i do it for my case. Im suing Pusbullet to send push to my phones, but i can spam the button if i like, but this isn’t good for me. I need to disable the buttons for 10sec, and then enable it again. Can u help me with that?

This is my code:

let apiURL = 'https://api.pushbullet.com/v2/pushes'; let apiKey = 'MyUniqueCode'; function buttonAction(title, body) { if (apiURL) { notify('Request has been sent', 'info'); fetch(apiURL, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Access-Token': apiKey, 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, body: JSON.stringify({ 'type': 'note', 'title': title, 'body': body }) }) .then((response) => { console.log(response) if (response.ok) { notify('OK', 'success'); } else { notify('ERROR', 'error'); } }).catch((error) => { console.log(error) }); } else { notify('There is no API URL', 'info'); } }