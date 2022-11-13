Difficulty Hiding Access key from url path

Hi there,

I’m currently using screenshot API for a personal project. I’m using express to pull the data on the backend. And my response data is in this format below.

{ url: 'https://api.apiflash.com/v1/urltoimage/cache/4163q99pp1.png?access_key=12566e455...' }

The url is what I’m passing to the img src attribute on the frontend. And when user open the generated screenshot image in another tab in the browser, you have the url with my access_key shown in the address bar like this https://api.apiflash.com/v1/urltoimage/cache/4163q99pp1.png?access_key=18e6bf4bdb434eff9902bf28d594e28b

Is there a way I can hide the access key from showing in the url path?