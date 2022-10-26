Difficulty getting total of image and <h1> and <nav> divs to fill responsive viewport

I have for months been going round in circles with this so the time has come to ask for help. I suspect that Paul OB will nail it straight away and explain it to me in words of one syllable that I will understand.

I have a very simple page, with an h1 at the top then an image and eblow that a nav div. I want the whole page to fill the height of the viewport. I want the image to have it’s aspect ratio preserved and in order to fit I want it’s height to be such that along with the h1 and nav it just fills the height of the viewport. It took me a while to be able to write out in English what I wanted.

I think this codepen shows where I have got to.

I tried many many many different things, going away from it and returning later, for 2-3 months!

I have tried to avoid “magic numbers”.

I have tried creating a new div and making the image the background but this wouold only display the image if I had some text in the div.

I must be missing something simple but fundmental. Any help, pointers/guidance gratefully received.

OP here again - I am aware that my HTML is invalid as I haven’t specified a width and height in the img tag and would be grateful for what I should do re this. Thank you.

Well lets start with a very basic one that popped up as soon as I loaded your codepen:

calc is very specific about its spacing.

main {
  height: calc(100vh-82px);

is invalid. You have to have spaces around the -.

main {
  height: calc(100vh - 82px);
