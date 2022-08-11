Different entry-meta for home & single page

Hi,
I am a beginner to coding, I am trying to implement different entry-meta for home page & single page.
For homepage I want to keep [post_author_posts_link] [post_modified_date] [post_edit]
Backend Code:
//* Customize the post info function
add_filter( 'genesis_post_info', 'ak_post' );
function ak_post($post_info) {
if ( is_front_page() ) {
$post_info = '[post_author_posts_link] [post_modified_date] [post_edit]';
return $post_info;
}}
The final result overview:
For single page, I want the same entry meta however when someone hovers the mouse over admin. It automatically shows me the author information. As like below screenshots:
Can somebody help me please, how to implement this function on Genesis theme?
Appreciated for your help.
Thanks & Regards
Abhishek