Different entry-meta for home & single page

Hi,

I am a beginner to coding, I am trying to implement different entry-meta for home page & single page.

For homepage I want to keep [post_author_posts_link] [post_modified_date] [post_edit]

Backend Code:

//* Customize the post info function add_filter( 'genesis_post_info', 'ak_post' ); function ak_post($post_info) { if ( is_front_page() ) { $post_info = '[post_author_posts_link] [post_modified_date] [post_edit]'; return $post_info; }}

The final result overview:



For single page, I want the same entry meta however when someone hovers the mouse over admin. It automatically shows me the author information. As like below screenshots:

Can somebody help me please, how to implement this function on Genesis theme?

Appreciated for your help.

Thanks & Regards

Abhishek