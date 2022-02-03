Differences between php v7 and v8

bolton: bolton: I get the error: PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Class “ew_Connect” not found

That’s because you’re treating functions as objects which they are not. Functions are just that, functions. They could return objects, but they are not objects themselves. Objects are classes that can have functions which we call methods in the OOP world.

To solve your error, it states it in the error itself. Sort of the reason why I love PHP’s error reporting because it isn’t ambiguous and vague like other languages.

bolton: bolton: Class “ew_Connect” not found

This means just that. There is a class called “ew_connect” that you’re trying to instantiate which PHP cannot find. I’ll give you a hint, it’s what I said in my 1st paragraph.