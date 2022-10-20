Difference between Amazon SEO and Google SEO

Hello
I have used Google SEO for website ranking. And now I am planning to sell my products on Amazon. Does Google and Amazon SEO are similar or there any differences?
Amazon is not a search engine, so there is no such thing as Amazon SEO.
And Google is not the only player in the Search Engine market. Granted, they are by far the biggest, but not the only one.