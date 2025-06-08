Dictionary of CSS Terms

I’ve done MDN and W3C Schools tutorials on CSS. There is no way that I can remember all of the keywords and their uses nor the syntax they must follow. It occurred to me that language dictionaries (a la Webster and the OED) have done that for centuries for spoken/written languages which made me wonder if anyone has done such for coding languages. Searching online hasn’t turned one up that is anywhere near comprehensive; so I’m hoping that someone knows of one.

Ideally such a dictionary would present each term in alphabetical order along with usage information such as whether it is used as a selector (and what type, class, id, etc.) an element, or qualifier. In addition to usage the kind of reference I’d like to see would include a definition, syntax positioning, and examples of the term in actual code.

I realize that’s asking a lot and that it is, perhaps, conditioned by a long life of using Webster and the OED. Still, such a work would be useful, no?