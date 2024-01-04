Development question about databases, networks, browser extensions and userscripts

I developed an userscript for Tampermonkey that uses localStorage, the amount of data requires using a database like localStorage.

There is a problem with this app/project, I can only use it on my Linux OS, but I want to use it on my Windows OS too, I cannot use it on both OS because the data isn’t shared.

I want to develop something new, the problem with it is that I never did much programming with databases, networks, browser extensions and userscripts. General programming experience is not a problem.

The data can be stored on a NTSC partition, which can be accessed from all of my OS partitions.

At the moment, I’m clueless and don’t even know what to look for, any suggestions welcome.