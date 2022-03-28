Delete query only deletes one record

It would help to know which database you’re using. Different engines work differently and have different constrictions.

One of those constrictions could be that you can’t leave an orphan record and cascade works differently.

Not that I can help you much. I haven’t tried deleting records from various tables at the same time like you’re trying to do.

But I do know that sometimes the differences between databases are important.

I have seen the type of query you’re trying to do with left joins and with inner joins.

You may want to try to use an inner join and see what happens, or switch the order of the relationships. With some databases, that helps.