Delete query only deletes one record

DELETE tickets, archive, files
FROM tickets
LEFT JOIN ticket_files
ON ticket_files.ticket_id = tickets.ticket_id
LEFT JOIN archive
ON archive.document_id = ticket_files.document_id
LEFT JOIN files
ON files.file_id = ticket_files.file_id
WHERE tickets.ticket_id = 21
When the ticket doesn’t have any record in the join table ticket_files then the ticket is deleted correctly but if there is more than one record in the ticket_files then only one record is deleted from the tables archive and files. How can i make sure all the joined records are deleted also from archive and files? many thanks
It would help to know which database you’re using. Different engines work differently and have different constrictions.
One of those constrictions could be that you can’t leave an orphan record and cascade works differently.
Not that I can help you much. I haven’t tried deleting records from various tables at the same time like you’re trying to do.
But I do know that sometimes the differences between databases are important.
I have seen the type of query you’re trying to do with left joins and with inner joins.
You may want to try to use an inner join and see what happens, or switch the order of the relationships. With some databases, that helps.
I would have to read the documentation. I am assuming that you’re using InnoDB and if I remember well (and don’t trust me because my memory is really crap) InnoDB would need a trasaction, meaning that you would have to do something like
START TRANSACTION;;
DELETE
FROM tableA
WHERE id= 1
DELETE
FROM tableB
WHERE id= 1;
...
COMMIT;
I also confess that it is too early in the morning for me to think logically and maybe when I come back to this thread in a few hours I will see the problem right away
In principle, the query looks OK for me. I suggested the chang in the other of the left joins because, funny enough, it happened to me in the past. Just by changing the order everything started to work.
It could be something as simply as instead of writing left join on a.id=b.id, writing left join on b.id=a.id.