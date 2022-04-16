Hi all,

On MySQL database version 8.0.12 I have this data table set as table master.

t_table_southwest

For each month on days from 1th to 15th, I have programmed the daily backup of the master table.

These are the backup tables

t_table_southwest_20220401 t_table_southwest_20220402 t_table_southwest_20220403 t_table_southwest_20220404 t_table_southwest_20220405 t_table_southwest_20220406 t_table_southwest_20220407 t_table_southwest_20220408 t_table_southwest_20220409 t_table_southwest_20220410 t_table_southwest_20220411 t_table_southwest_20220412 t_table_southwest_20220413 t_table_southwest_20220414 t_table_southwest_20220415

When the current date is greater than the date of day 15 (last day of the table backup) I need to automatically delete all backup tables and keep only the master table.

I can generate a range of contiguous dates in MySQL with a query like this DB Fiddle

Any suggestion for delete all backup tables automatically?

Thanks in advance for help, really appreciated.

LM