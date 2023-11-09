Default tags are not inserted into MySQL server

I mean, yes. But the Javascript problem is a standalone one.

linchet: linchet: document.querySelectorAll('.tag-input-container').forEach(container => { setupTagInput(`#${container.id}`);

So every input container…

linchet: linchet: inputElement.addEventListener('keyup', handleKeyUp);

is getting a keyup event…

linchet: linchet: const handleKeyUp = (event) => { if (event.keyCode === 13) {

all listening for the same key button…

So if i press Enter, I’m adding a tag to…every container… at the same time…

Can we see why that’s going to be a problem regardless of the HTML structure?

EDIT: The trimming will help… a bit. But it’s still a problem that you’re going to end up assigning tags when you didnt mean to.