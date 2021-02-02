Deep Purple in coding!

Community
So am I. I already shared an image. Here it is again.

I think that is too dark for you layout,
even the edges are obscure. :eek:

What is wrong with this example…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dyOopRW

Nothing wrong. It’s nice.

But, it’s not what you want.

I know :pensive::thinking:

How can we work this out? I have done as much as I could.

I think I’m getting closer now…

<radialGradient id="gradient"
            cx="50%" cy="50%" r="50%" fx="50%" fy="50%"
            spreadMethod="pad">
        <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
        <stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/> 
        <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
</radialGradient>

image
This example is helping a lot

Now I have

<radialGradient id="gradient"
            cx="50%" cy="63%" r="37%" fx="50%" fy="70%"
            spreadMethod="pad">
        <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
        <stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/> 
        <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
      </radialGradient>

image
image625×641 69.5 KB

Check the link in post #98, it may be
a little closer to what you want. :winky:

Post #98 I see this

image
image1337×515 30.8 KB

That is actually post #99. :eyebrows:

Now try post #98, which you will find just above it. :rofl:

You mean

image
image1012×488 30.8 KB

Did you view the code pen or not?

Probably not, so this image…

post98

…will save you the bother. :rofl:

Lol that’s nowhere near what I have now :joy:

I did view it, yes.

If anyone needs a guitar pick, you can borrow mine :wink:

image

After all, an amp needs a handle, somewhere…

image

That may very well be true, but it does need
to be firmly fixed to it, to be of any real use. :wonky:

Otherwise it may decide to float away with
a plectrum. :rofl:

floaters

Obviously, you have forgotten to display
these floaters using SVG methodology. :biggrin:

Looks strange at your end, but fine here lol

The reason for that, is you have not yet adapted
a responsive attitude to your coding. :unhappy:

Try reducing your browser’s screen width and also
the screen height, as you have used vh units in this
particular codepen of yours, then observe the results. :winky:

Of course, you may just stubbornly believe that I have a
faulty p.c. that cannot correctly render you perfect coding. :rofl:

