Debugger Breakpoint in javascript

A developer is asked to fix some bugs reported by users. To do that, the developer adds

a breakpoint for debugging.

Function Car (maxSpeed, color){

This.maxspeed =masSpeed;

This.color = color;

Let carSpeed = document.getElementById(‘ CarSpeed’);

Debugger;

Let fourWheels =new Car (carSpeed.value, ‘red’);

When the code execution stops at the breakpoint , which two types of information are

available in the browser console?

Can some one let me know whether its variables and values will be available ? Below are the options

A . The values of the carSpeed and fourWheels variables

B . A variable displaying the number of instances created for the Car Object.

C . The style, event listeners and other attributes applied to the carSpeed DOM element

D . The information stored in the window.localStorage property