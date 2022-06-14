Debugger Breakpoint in javascript

A developer is asked to fix some bugs reported by users. To do that, the developer adds
a breakpoint for debugging.
Function Car (maxSpeed, color){
This.maxspeed =masSpeed;
This.color = color;
Let carSpeed = document.getElementById(‘ CarSpeed’);
Debugger;
Let fourWheels =new Car (carSpeed.value, ‘red’);
When the code execution stops at the breakpoint , which two types of information are
available in the browser console?
Can some one let me know whether its variables and values will be available ? Below are the options
A . The values of the carSpeed and fourWheels variables
B . A variable displaying the number of instances created for the Car Object.
C . The style, event listeners and other attributes applied to the carSpeed DOM element
D . The information stored in the window.localStorage property