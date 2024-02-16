Date format conversion problem

Hello,

I want to get the user’s login local time

I coded this script in javascript which is located an the header of every page which is visible to users

<script> var currentTime = new Date(); // Get user current timestamp var hours = currentTime.getHours(); var minutes = currentTime.getMinutes(); var seconds = currentTime.getSeconds(); var year = currentTime.getFullYear(); var month = currentTime.getMonth() + 1; var date = currentTime.getDate(); userCurrentTime = year+'-'+month+'-'+ date+' '+ hours+':'+minutes+':'+seconds; console.log(userCurrentTime);

console.log() gives me the time stamp format that I want:

2024-2-17 1:41:8

Yet, when I convert the javascript variable to a PHP variable (so I can insert it itto a DB table)

$currenttime = "<script>document.write(currentTime);</script>";

I get a new date format

Sat Feb 17 2024 01:41:08 GMT+0200 (Israel Standard Time)

I don’t want to use a cookie because then I will need the users consent for cookies usage

Every thing I trued to do to change the format resulted in error messages, blank page, and the date 1970/1/1 00:00:00

What is the correct way to change the PHP date format to’Y-m-d H:m:i’ ?