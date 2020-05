Hello,

I work on a website where traders can insert their trades results and see them in charts and graphs.

All users trades go into one table.

Users are in another table

Should I have a table for users in trial period and another table for subscribed users or shoult this data be logically in the same table or maybe this data should be in columns of users table ?

How do I know what data gets a separate table and what gets columns in an existing table?