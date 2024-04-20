Custom REFRESH button

I want to customize the look of a refresh button with the CSS below. Can’t seem to figure out how to apply this as I have done with normal hyperlinks.
Any help or any other type of refresh code would be appreciated.
<style media="screen">
.button {
display:table-cell;
border-radius: 7px;
width: 12.38em;
height: 2.40em;
padding: 0.23em;
border: 0.16em solid #4c659b;
vertical-align: middle;
background-color: #4c659b;
font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size: 0.9em;
font-weight: 600;
color: #fff;
text-decoration: none;
text-align: center;
transition: 0.35s ease-in-out;
outline:0;
}
.button:hover,
.button:active {
border-color: #fff;
background-color: #c4d7dd;
color: #000;
outline:0;
}
</style>
<div><button onclick="refreshPage()">Refresh language here</button></div>