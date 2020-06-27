Cursor movement

My cursor is horizontal in the input box, how do I make it a vertical blinking cursor to accept type as user enters types?
Can we see an example?
In Chrome & Firefox the cursor in the input is vertical by default when focussed.
However I did add a property to css
transform:rotate(90deg)
to make boxes horizontal, as in a row.
I guess the cursor turned also?? Can you tell me a way to turn cursor to be vertical to accept text or advise another way to do this?
Thanks
I would say your right, it turned the cursor too. What happens when you type text in the box, is it turned too?
There is a
vertical-text value for the cursor, the shape of a sideways I-beam. If that’s what you started with then it would be vertical after your transform rotates it. If you have already set up a class for the boxes you rotated then that is where you would apply the cursor styles.
cursor: vertical-text;
I’d say use a different layout method for your rows. I see how they need to intersect to share the same letter with adjoining columns. This looks like a job for grid but it might get complex.
Post your html and css so we can see what your doing.
<div class="crossword-board">
<!-- ROW 1 -->
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-1"></span>
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-2"></span>
<input id="item1-3" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[cC]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-4"></span>
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-5"></span>
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-6"></span>
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-7"></span>
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-8"></span>
<span class="crossword-board__item--blank" id="item1-9"></span>
<input id="item1-10" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[aA]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-11" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[rR]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-12" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[iI]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-13" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[eE]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-14" class="crossword-board__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[sS]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<!-- ROW 1 -->
this is how all the rows are laid out, it didn’t let me paste whole code
This is my code for the clue boxes and the function to display the right or wrong message
CLUE:
...and Stripes
Sorry, this is the function to display messages:
function documentInputHandler(evt) {
const fields = document.querySelectorAll(’.auto-focus-next’);
const values = Array.from(fields).map(f => f.value).filter(v => v);
if (values.length < fields.length) {
return;
}
document.querySelector("#result").innerHTML = (
values.join("") === “STARS” ? “YOU ARE CORRECT!” : “TRY AGAIN!!”
);
}
document.addEventListener(“input”, documentInputHandler);
This is now the clue boxes are laid out and they are to autofocus to next input after user enter a letter and backspace if the make a mistake:
<input type=“text” class=“clue-box__item” type=“text” minlength=“1” maxlength=“1” autofocus-next">
<input type=“text” class=“clue-box__item” type=“text” minlength=“1” maxlength=“1” autofocus-next">
<input type=“text” class=“clue-box__item” type=“text” minlength=“1” maxlength=“1” autofocus-next">
<input type=“text” class=“clue-box__item” type=“text” minlength=“1” maxlength=“1” autofocus-next">
<input type=“text” class=“clue-box__item” type=“text” minlength=“1” maxlength=“1” autofocus-next">