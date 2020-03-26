Css working differently on different phones

Hello everyone. I am new to mobile website CSS and I can’t seem to figure out how to code it. Currently, I’m working on a website. Since I am fairly new to PHP language as well, I used whatever I’ve learnt to code the site.

The problem with the site is it looks fine on big screens like laptops and desktops. I’ve used the code @media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) to configure the small screens like a phone. It is working fine on my iPhone XS Max. However, on my Huawei P20, the alignment is off. I’ve attached a photo of the problem on my P20. I suspect the problem is the different resolutions on the phones however, I’ve already set the max-width to 1000px. I don’t understand why the CSS is not working on my P20. Is there a common fix?

This is the code for my CSS on mobile

@media only screen and (max-width: 1000px)
{
    .column {
  float: none;
  width: 25%;
  height: 30%;
  padding: 5px;
  text-align: center !important;
  margin-bottom: 180px;
  display: block;
  margin-right: 200px;
}
  
  .column1 {
  float: none;
  width: 25%;
  height: 30%;
  padding: 5px;
  text-align: center !important;
  display: block;
  margin-right: 200px;
}

#footer img {
margin-left: 140px !important;    
}

}

This is the site on my P20 image

Hi. Can you share the portion of HTML code with us as well? Or show us a demo page where to see the problem?

