Css variables - using the var () function with rgba and percentages and deg

hello,
please see
how do i code var(–color-light-blue)
and var (–color-dark-blue)
here
background: linear-gradient(45deg, rgba(153,176,233,1) 35%, rgba(0,151,255,1) 72%);
the percentages and and 45deg are throwing me off:(
not sure how to write the proper code…
proper syntax
how should these be written to work?
also, please,
if i want my css vaiables site wide, do i code the :root and all css variables in a external style sheet then link every page of my project to that style sheet?
see what i mean??
thanks!!!