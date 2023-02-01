Css style sheet print

Hello,

following an online course on webdesign, i have a problem with css “print”.

They are looking for best practice. Do i have to use :

href=“feuille_impression_print.css” media=“print”>and < media=“screen”>

or can i just use:

type=“text/css”

If I use “text/css”, it is much easier to layout the print document.

Basically the problem occurs with the “flexbox” and the “table” which don t show up when I use “screen”

"display=“none” and "display=“block” and "visibility=“hidden” don t work and I don t think they don t want @media print to be used.

How do I make the “table” and “flexbox” visible ?

This is my first post on the forum, happy to join.

Thanks.

Christian Morris.