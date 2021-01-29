CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

I’m not sure what limitations you are imposing exactly but perhaps you can work from this example.

First of all get rid of your prefixes as they are not needed for those properties these days and indeed you have them in the wrong order anyway which could trip up the browser by implementing an older version of the property instead of the current one (as happened with border-radius in moziila).

To target anchors that have the partial string present (page.asp?DB) you could add it into your css like this.

#fade p, table, table a[href*="page.asp?DB"] { animation: fadein 1s forwards; } table a[href*="page.asp?DB"] { opacity: 0; animation-delay: 5s; } @keyframes fadein { from { opacity: 0; } to { opacity: 1; } }

Test it with your html like this:

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <span>Other stuff in table</span> <a href="page.asp?DB=1a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="page.asp?DB=2a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="page.asp?DB=3a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="pagex.asp?DB=1a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>No fade</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table>

Note that in the last table I have added an ‘x’ character in the string so that you can see it won’t work if the partial string is not as stated.

Also note that I haven’t used html like that since before 1999

As mentioned if your page takes longer than a second to load then the animation for the table would be missed. You may want to set an animation delay for the table and a longer delay for the anchor tag.

As I said I don’t know what restrictions you have and don’t know what your page load times are like. You could as I said earlier add a script at the bottom of the body that adds a class to the html or body tag and then you use that class to trigger the animations as it will only be applied once the page has loaded (theoretically).