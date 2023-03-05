Css print problems

I have two questions. 1) The first is the easier, I guess: how can I set different page size according to a body class of different webpages.

I noticed that `body.myclass @page {some ccs rules} doesn’t work. Neither @page .myclass.

The second is a difficult question, maybe impossible. I have end-notes that I would render as footnotes in a pdf (printing page).

I mean: I have page separators ( <span class="pag"> ), so pages of text can be correctly separated, but I wonder if it could be possible to group (/force) the end-notes within the same a page where is their anchor (=ref).

I don’t know if it is clear what I’m searching…