CSS prevents page scrolling

I am building a website (unfortunately, I have to use Nicepage (bosses wish)).

I wanted to make something special, so I added a menu with html/css. This works just fine. However, since I added the menu, it is not possible to scroll anymore. Since I am a complete CSS beginner, I can only guess that this is because the buttons position is fixed. When I delete the CSS, the html of course still appears and the scrolling is possible again. So the mistake needs to be somewhere within the CSS.

The website with the scrolling problem is can be visited here: www.previewpage.ch/ltp1

The website where I deleted the html/css to show that there is more text can be visited here: www.previewpage.ch/ltp2

The CSS looks like that:

`@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Open+Sans:wght@300&family=Roboto&display=swap'); .test{ box-sizing: border-box; } *::before, *::after{ box-sizing: inherit; } html{ font-size: 62.5%; } body{ height: 100vh; font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif; font-size: 1.4rem; color: #fff; line-height: 1.42; margin: 0; overflow: hidden; } h1{ color: #fff; padding: 20rem 8rem; } h2{ padding: 0 3rem; } .navigation__checkbox{ display: none; } .navigation__button{ background-color: #fff; height: 5rem; width: 5rem; position: fixed; top: 6rem; right: 6rem; border-radius: 50%; z-index: 100; box-shadow: 2rem 0.5rem 2rem rgba(155, 154, 154, 0.482); text-align: center; cursor: pointer; } .navigation__icon{ position: relative; margin-top: 2.5rem; } .navigation__icon, .navigation__icon::before, .navigation__icon::after{ width: 3rem; height: 2px; background-color: black; display: inline-block; } .navigation__icon::before, .navigation__icon::after{ content: ""; position: absolute; left: 0; transition: all .2s; } .navigation__icon::before{ top: -.8rem; } .navigation__icon::after{ top: .8rem; } .navigation__button:hover .navigation__icon::before{ top: -1rem; } .navigation__button:hover .navigation__icon::after{ top: 1rem; } .navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon{ background-color: transparent; } .navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon::before{ top: 0; transform: rotate(135deg); } .navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon::after{ top: 0; transform: rotate(-135deg); } /*Navigation Background*/ .navigation__background{ height: 3rem; width: 3rem; position: fixed; top: 7rem; right: 7rem; opacity: 1; background-image: radial-gradient(rgba(12, 158, 165), rgba(41, 41, 40)); z-index: 80; transition: transform .8s cubic-bezier(0.86, 0, 0.07, 1); border-radius: 50%; } .navigation__nav{ height: 100vh; position: fixed; top: 0; left: 0; z-index: 90; opacity: 0; width: 0; transition: all 0.8s cubic-bezier(0.68, -0.55, 0.265, 1.55); } .navigation__list{ position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); width: 100%; text-align: center; list-style: none; } .navigation__item{ margin: 1rem; } .navigation__link:link, .navigation__link:visited{ display: inline-block; font-size: 3rem; font-weight: 300; padding: 1rem 2rem; color: #fff; text-decoration: none; text-transform: uppercase; background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, transparent 0%, transparent 50%, #fff 50%); background-size: 250%; transition: all .4s; } .navigation__link:hover, .navigation__link:active{ background-position: 100%; color: #000; transform: translateX(1rem); } .navigation__checkbox:checked ~ .navigation__background{ transform: scale(100); border-radius: 50%; } .navigation__checkbox:checked ~ .navigation__nav{ opacity: 1; width: 100%; border-radius: 50%; }`

the html that goes with it like this:

`<div class="navigation"> <input type="checkbox" class="navigation__checkbox" id="navi-toggle"> <label for="navi-toggle" class="navigation__button"> <span class="navigation__icon"> </span> </label> <div class="navigation__background"></div> <nav class="navigation__nav"> <ul class="navigation__list"> <li class="navigation__item"><a href="https://app.desktop.nicepage.com/201977768" class="navigation__link">Was ist Lerntherapie</a></li> <li class="navigation__item"><a href="#" class="navigation__link">Über mich</a></li> <li class="navigation__item"><a href="#" class="navigation__link">Kontakt</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div>`

Can someone help me with that. And sorry if it is a stupid question but this is my first CSS and I am glad that I got as far as I got

Thanks for your help!