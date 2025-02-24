CSS Modal Animation Comparison: translateY vs. translate/scale

asasass: asasass: translate(0, -25%)

That’s not correct. You missed out the property and the semi colon at the end!!

It should be:

transform:translate(0, -25%);

asasass: asasass: transform: scale(1);

That is nonsense unless you have previously given it a scale value that is different from 1?

What that rules does is cancel out all the other transforms but sets scale to 1 which it was already. You really should have just used the same format and used transform: translateY(0%) That makes more logical sense.

The property transform is a shorthand so just by luck you set the translateY back to 0% when you used scale(1). The default value for translate would be zero so by setting any other shorthand value instead all the others return to their default.

While it is nonsense semantically it will work without problem but will confuse you when you look at it next time.

