Css menu does not close after click

HTML & CSS
1

I have a full screen menu. If I link the menu with another page, it works just fine. However, if I only link it with an anchor, the menu does not close after the click. Can somebody help me.

This is my second problem and if I solve that, I am done bothering you :slight_smile:

Thanks

HTML

<div class="navigation">
    <input type="checkbox" class="navigation__checkbox" id="navi-toggle">
    <label for="navi-toggle" class="navigation__button">
      <span class="navigation__icon">&nbsp;</span>
    </label>
    <div class="navigation__background"></div>
    <nav class="navigation__nav">
      <ul class="navigation__list">
        <li class="navigation__item"><a href="http://www.previewpage.ch/ltp1/Startseite.html#sec-1647" class="navigation__link">Was ist Lerntherapie</a></li>
      </ul>
    </nav>
  </div>

CSS

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Open+Sans:wght@300&family=Roboto&display=swap');

.test{
    box-sizing: border-box;
}

*::before,
*::after{
    box-sizing: inherit;
}

html{
    font-size: 62.5%;
}

body{
    height: 100vh;
    font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.4rem;
    color: #fff;
    line-height: 1.42;
    margin: 0;
}

 h1{
    color: #fff;
    padding: 20rem 8rem;
}

h2{
  padding: 0 3rem;
}
.navigation__checkbox{
    display: none;
	
}

.navigation__button{
    background-color: #fff;
    height: 5rem;
    width: 5rem;
    position: fixed;
    top: 6rem;
    right: 6rem;
    border-radius: 50%;
    z-index: 100;
    box-shadow: 2rem 0.5rem 2rem rgba(155, 154, 154, 0.482);
    text-align: center;
    cursor: pointer;
}


.navigation__icon{
    position: relative;
    margin-top: 2.5rem;
}

.navigation__icon, .navigation__icon::before, .navigation__icon::after{
    width: 3rem;
    height: 2px;
    background-color: black;
    display: inline-block;
	
}

.navigation__icon::before, .navigation__icon::after{
    content: "";
    position: absolute;
    left: 0;
    transition: all .2s;
}

.navigation__icon::before{
    top: -.8rem;
}

.navigation__icon::after{
    top: .8rem;
}

.navigation__button:hover .navigation__icon::before{
    top: -1rem;
}

.navigation__button:hover .navigation__icon::after{
    top: 1rem;
}


.navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon{
    background-color: transparent;
}

.navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon::before{
    top: 0;
    transform: rotate(135deg);
}

.navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon::after{
    top: 0;
    transform: rotate(-135deg);
}


/*Navigation Background*/

.navigation__background{
    height: 3rem;
    width: 3rem;
    position: fixed;
    top: 7rem;
    right: 7rem;
    opacity: 1;
    background-image: radial-gradient(rgba(12, 158, 165), rgba(41, 41, 40));
    z-index: 80;
    transition: transform .8s cubic-bezier(0.86, 0, 0.07, 1);
				border-radius: 50%;
}

.navigation__nav{
    height: 100vh;
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    z-index: 90;
    opacity: 0;
    width: 0;
    transition: all 0.8s cubic-bezier(0.68, -0.55, 0.265, 1.55);
}

.navigation__list{
    position: absolute;
    top: 50%;
    left: 50%;
    transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
    width: 100%;
    text-align: center;
    list-style: none;
}

.navigation__item{
    margin: 1rem;
}

.navigation__link:link, .navigation__link:visited{
    display: inline-block;
    font-size: 3rem;
    font-weight: 300;
    padding: 1rem 2rem;
    color: #fff;
    text-decoration: none;
    text-transform: uppercase;
    background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, transparent 0%, transparent 50%, #fff 50%);
    background-size: 250%;
    transition: all .4s;
}

.navigation__link:hover, .navigation__link:active{
    background-position: 100%;
    color: #000;
    transform: translateX(1rem);
}

.navigation__checkbox:checked ~ .navigation__background{
    transform: scale(100);
	border-radius: 50%;
}

.navigation__checkbox:checked ~ .navigation__nav{
    opacity: 1;
    width: 100%;
	border-radius: 50%;
}