Css menu does not close after click

I have a full screen menu. If I link the menu with another page, it works just fine. However, if I only link it with an anchor, the menu does not close after the click. Can somebody help me.
This is my second problem and if I solve that, I am done bothering you
Thanks
HTML
<div class="navigation">
<input type="checkbox" class="navigation__checkbox" id="navi-toggle">
<label for="navi-toggle" class="navigation__button">
<span class="navigation__icon"> </span>
</label>
<div class="navigation__background"></div>
<nav class="navigation__nav">
<ul class="navigation__list">
<li class="navigation__item"><a href="http://www.previewpage.ch/ltp1/Startseite.html#sec-1647" class="navigation__link">Was ist Lerntherapie</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</div>
CSS
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Open+Sans:wght@300&family=Roboto&display=swap');
.test{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*::before,
*::after{
box-sizing: inherit;
}
html{
font-size: 62.5%;
}
body{
height: 100vh;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
font-size: 1.4rem;
color: #fff;
line-height: 1.42;
margin: 0;
}
h1{
color: #fff;
padding: 20rem 8rem;
}
h2{
padding: 0 3rem;
}
.navigation__checkbox{
display: none;
}
.navigation__button{
background-color: #fff;
height: 5rem;
width: 5rem;
position: fixed;
top: 6rem;
right: 6rem;
border-radius: 50%;
z-index: 100;
box-shadow: 2rem 0.5rem 2rem rgba(155, 154, 154, 0.482);
text-align: center;
cursor: pointer;
}
.navigation__icon{
position: relative;
margin-top: 2.5rem;
}
.navigation__icon, .navigation__icon::before, .navigation__icon::after{
width: 3rem;
height: 2px;
background-color: black;
display: inline-block;
}
.navigation__icon::before, .navigation__icon::after{
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
transition: all .2s;
}
.navigation__icon::before{
top: -.8rem;
}
.navigation__icon::after{
top: .8rem;
}
.navigation__button:hover .navigation__icon::before{
top: -1rem;
}
.navigation__button:hover .navigation__icon::after{
top: 1rem;
}
.navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon{
background-color: transparent;
}
.navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon::before{
top: 0;
transform: rotate(135deg);
}
.navigation__checkbox:checked + .navigation__button .navigation__icon::after{
top: 0;
transform: rotate(-135deg);
}
/*Navigation Background*/
.navigation__background{
height: 3rem;
width: 3rem;
position: fixed;
top: 7rem;
right: 7rem;
opacity: 1;
background-image: radial-gradient(rgba(12, 158, 165), rgba(41, 41, 40));
z-index: 80;
transition: transform .8s cubic-bezier(0.86, 0, 0.07, 1);
border-radius: 50%;
}
.navigation__nav{
height: 100vh;
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 90;
opacity: 0;
width: 0;
transition: all 0.8s cubic-bezier(0.68, -0.55, 0.265, 1.55);
}
.navigation__list{
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
width: 100%;
text-align: center;
list-style: none;
}
.navigation__item{
margin: 1rem;
}
.navigation__link:link, .navigation__link:visited{
display: inline-block;
font-size: 3rem;
font-weight: 300;
padding: 1rem 2rem;
color: #fff;
text-decoration: none;
text-transform: uppercase;
background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, transparent 0%, transparent 50%, #fff 50%);
background-size: 250%;
transition: all .4s;
}
.navigation__link:hover, .navigation__link:active{
background-position: 100%;
color: #000;
transform: translateX(1rem);
}
.navigation__checkbox:checked ~ .navigation__background{
transform: scale(100);
border-radius: 50%;
}
.navigation__checkbox:checked ~ .navigation__nav{
opacity: 1;
width: 100%;
border-radius: 50%;
}