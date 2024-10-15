Css menu does not close after click

I have a full screen menu. If I link the menu with another page, it works just fine. However, if I only link it with an anchor, the menu does not close after the click. Can somebody help me.

This is my second problem and if I solve that, I am done bothering you

Thanks

HTML

<div class="navigation"> <input type="checkbox" class="navigation__checkbox" id="navi-toggle"> <label for="navi-toggle" class="navigation__button"> <span class="navigation__icon"> </span> </label> <div class="navigation__background"></div> <nav class="navigation__nav"> <ul class="navigation__list"> <li class="navigation__item"><a href="http://www.previewpage.ch/ltp1/Startseite.html#sec-1647" class="navigation__link">Was ist Lerntherapie</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div>

CSS