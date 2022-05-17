CSS fixes for Marketo page, no HTML access

Hey!
I am trying to implement some simple CSS into a difficult situation imo
I have an input field, that I want to check if it has text within so the label can go straight up like when is happening on focus.
The thing this that this page is build in Marketo and I do not have any access to HTML just the CSS.
And also I have to use only classes not IDs etc.
Here is the input
It’s from this link: https://join.chief.com/TEST-FORM-STYLING.html
In the middle of the page.
Also another thing I am trying to do, is to target the label “Country” again only using classes and try to not affect the rest fields.
I am not sure if this can be done.
I’m confused. You already have that…
Again, already there…but this one doesn’t make sense so it has an id on it, and you want to affect just that so use it.
Am I missing something?
Yes the input field that you are pointing is the one at the start of the page, I am referring to the one in the middle.
You could write something and then get off the focus and see what’s happening.
About the “Country” label, I want to be target without the ID that it is now, because this will change many times.
I have to do it using the classes that are available and not interfere with the other elements.
Why are you being inconsistent?
The field that works
The one that doesn’t (missing the placeholder)
If you’re using a tool then the rendered output SHOULD be the same. If it’s not, go back and do it again, or at least look at how the one that works is build and replicate it with the other one.
As for the country, I’d ask you to again, be consistent. The rendered html for this section gives a class (chief–choice–label) to hook onto and style consistently.
This one does not…
Finding out how to consistently render the html in Marketo is key to keeping your sanity on styling. If the rendered html isn’t consistent, you’re never going to be able to style the pages without jumping through major hoops to do so, and you’re going to have issues with quirks.