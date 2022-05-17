CSS fixes for Marketo page, no HTML access

Hey!

I am trying to implement some simple CSS into a difficult situation imo

I have an input field, that I want to check if it has text within so the label can go straight up like when is happening on focus.

The thing this that this page is build in Marketo and I do not have any access to HTML just the CSS.

And also I have to use only classes not IDs etc.

Here is the input



It’s from this link: https://join.chief.com/TEST-FORM-STYLING.html

In the middle of the page.

Also another thing I am trying to do, is to target the label “Country” again only using classes and try to not affect the rest fields.

I am not sure if this can be done.

