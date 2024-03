Hi

I am using Pinegrow to make a simple website, and I have faced several issues that surprise me.

There seems to be no option to freely move elements, and I don´t understand where to modify code to adjust it “manually”.

There´s a “box” that is in the way, and if I delete it, all the elements around it, jump around.

Before and after pictures.

Before and after pictures.

Any help deeply appreciated