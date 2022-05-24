CSS Brush Stroke Mask or clip path

I’m trying to think what the best way to create a broke stroke effect to mask the top or bottom of an image or section. Not sure if a clip path could be used, or maybe an SVG? I know I could do this with an image mask, but I was trying to find a cleaner way.

here is a codepen I created using an image positioned absolute over the hero image. I’m looking for a way to make this a class I can apply to any similar sections that has either a background color, image or even able to apply over full with images like the section below.