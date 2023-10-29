CSF and blocking OpenCart

I try to secure login inside OpenCart. I kindly ask you to help me if code is the correct for CSF:

nano /usr/local/csf/bin/regex.custom.pm

XMLRPC

if (($globlogs{CUSTOM1_LOG}{$lgfile}) and ($line =~ /(\S+).] "\w(?:GET|POST) /xmlrpc.php.*" /)) {

return (“WP XMLPRC Attack”,$1,“XMLRPC”,“5”,“80,443”,“1”);

}

OC-LOGINS Users

if (($globlogs{CUSTOM1_LOG}{$lgfile}) and ($line =~ /(\S+).] "\w(?:GET|POST) /admin/index.php.*" /)) {

return (“OC Login Attack”,$1,“OCLOGIN”,“5”,“80,443”,“1”);

}

OC-LOGINS Administrator

if (($globlogs{CUSTOM1_LOG}{$lgfile}) and ($line =~ /(\S+).] "\w(?:GET|POST) /admin/index.php.*" /)) {

return (“OC Login Attack”,$1,“OCLOGIN”,“5”,“80,443”,“1”);

}

nano /etc/csf/csf.conf