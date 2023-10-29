CSF and blocking OpenCart

I try to secure login inside OpenCart. I kindly ask you to help me if code is the correct for CSF:
nano /usr/local/csf/bin/regex.custom.pm
XMLRPC
if (($globlogs{CUSTOM1_LOG}{$lgfile}) and ($line =~ /(\S+).] "\w(?:GET|POST) /xmlrpc.php.*" /)) {
return (“WP XMLPRC Attack”,$1,“XMLRPC”,“5”,“80,443”,“1”);
}
OC-LOGINS Users
if (($globlogs{CUSTOM1_LOG}{$lgfile}) and ($line =~ /(\S+).] "\w(?:GET|POST) /admin/index.php.*" /)) {
return (“OC Login Attack”,$1,“OCLOGIN”,“5”,“80,443”,“1”);
}
OC-LOGINS Administrator
nano /etc/csf/csf.conf