Critique my HTML and CSS?

To be honest, my main recurring issue is the white space… every time I get on the second section the white space appears and another issue is centering. When I resize the browser there always seems to be more space on the right. I don’t want to use overflow x hidden all the time but anyway someone please critique and help me improve! Roast me, toast me its fine as long as you aren’t too condescending. :B Thank you, thank you!! You can critique the design too lol.

https://niadani.github.io/MPD/

https://codepen.io/lilliongoddess/pen/xxEmXVY