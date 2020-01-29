Critical dependency npm warning

Here is the plugin.

I’m getting this warning whenever I require bootstrap-multiselect plugin and compile it:

WARNING in ./node_modules/bootstrap-multiselect/dist/js/bootstrap-multiselect.js 48:48-55

Critical dependency: require function is used in a way in which dependencies cannot be statically extracted

@ ./resources/js/bootstrap.js

@ ./resources/js/app.js

@ multi ./resources/js/app.js ./resources/sass/app.scss

Here is the line 48 of bootstrap-multiselect.js