Creating Projects folders in Codeigniter 4

hi
i just installed xampp
then inside xampp i pasted codeigniter 4 folder name ci4
now inside ci4 folder there are 5 sub folders
- app
- public
- system
- tests
- writable
and some other files like
changelog
composer
deptrac
env
licence
readme
security
spark
So i would like to know where do you create project folders in codeigniter ?
If i want to create 10 websites in codeigniter then i will create 10 website folders in which folder ?
and then what all folders will be needed inside those 10 website folders ?
thanks
vineet