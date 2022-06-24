Creating Projects folders in Codeigniter 4

hi

i just installed xampp

then inside xampp i pasted codeigniter 4 folder name ci4

now inside ci4 folder there are 5 sub folders

app public system tests writable

and some other files like

changelog

composer

deptrac

env

licence

readme

security

spark

So i would like to know where do you create project folders in codeigniter ?

If i want to create 10 websites in codeigniter then i will create 10 website folders in which folder ?

and then what all folders will be needed inside those 10 website folders ?

thanks

vineet