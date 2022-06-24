Creating Projects folders in Codeigniter 4

CMS & WordPress
#1

hi

i just installed xampp
then inside xampp i pasted codeigniter 4 folder name ci4

now inside ci4 folder there are 5 sub folders

  1. app
  2. public
  3. system
  4. tests
  5. writable
    and some other files like
    changelog
    composer
    deptrac
    env
    licence
    readme
    security
    spark

So i would like to know where do you create project folders in codeigniter ?
If i want to create 10 websites in codeigniter then i will create 10 website folders in which folder ?
and then what all folders will be needed inside those 10 website folders ?

thanks
vineet