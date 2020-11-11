Creating an archive page based on Advanced Custom Fields value

Hi all,

I’m putting together a cinema-based demo website using Wordpress.

On the Homepage there are two sliders - one with “Now Showing” and another with “Coming Soon” films. I’ve got this displaying correctly using a value for the Advanced Custom Field “film_status” - there are three options in total for this field which are “Now Showing”, “Coming Soon” and “Unknown”. The sliders are displaying the content according to the values associated with “film_status” for each film.

At the moment I’ve got a “View All” link underneath each slider which is just pointing through to a generic “All Films” page. I’ve played around with customising this archive by again checking the “film_status” value and doing a look-up for “Now Showing” status films only.

However, what I would like to do is have separate archive pages for “Now Showing” and “Coming Soon” - ideally with the URLs “/films/now-showing” and “/films/coming-soon”, rather than all films regardless of “film_status” value appearing on the “/films” page which is how I have it currently.

Any thoughts please?