Create SQL alises and add based conditions

I have 3 doubts in SQL that I am not able to calculate the two aliases in a SQL query and make a condition.

I will understand if your coder will help me how to solve these three cases as below.

CASE 1: for subtracting the aliases

SELECT type, (SELECT qty1 from table2 WHERE col2 = ?) AS qty1, (SELECT qty2 from table3 WHERE col3 = ?) AS qty2, (SELECT SUM(qty1) - SUM(qty2) as total_qty) from table1 WHERE col1= ?

I am not able to subtract qty1 to qty2 as these two col names are aliases of table2 and table 3

CASE 2: When multiple aliases and one condition

SELECT type, (SELECT qty1, qty2 from table2 WHERE col2 = 'value1' ) AS qty1 from table1 WHERE col1= ?

qty1 and qty2 → two column and one condition in single select query