Create Candelstick charts with node js save as image

I want to create a candelstick charts with node.js and save it as a picture, i am using the following code:

const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom'); const { document } = new JSDOM('').window; global.document = document; const Chart = require('chart.js'); async function ChartSpeichern() { // Erstellen eines neuen Chart-Objekts const canvas = document.createElement('canvas'); const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); const candlestickData = [ { open: 100, high: 120, low: 80, close: 110 }, { open: 110, high: 130, low: 90, close: 120 }, { open: 120, high: 140, low: 100, close: 130 }, // Weitere Candlesticks hinzufügen... ]; const chart = new Chart(ctx, { type: 'candlestick', data: { datasets: [{ label: 'Candlestick Chart', data: candlestickData.map((candle) => ({ t: new Date(), // Hier können Sie ein genaues Datum setzen o: candle.open, h: candle.high, l: candle.low, c: candle.close, })), }], }, options: { scales: { x: { type: 'time', time: { unit: 'day', }, }, }, }, }); // Zeichnen des Charts chart.draw(); // Hier können Sie das Bild als Datei speichern (z.B., als PNG) const fs = require('fs'); const dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL(); const base64Data = dataUrl.replace(/^data:image\/png;base64,/, ''); fs.writeFileSync('candlestick_chart.png', base64Data, 'base64'); } // Rufen Sie die Funktion auf ChartSpeichern();

i get then the error

throw new Error(‘This method is not implemented: Check that a complete date adapter is provided.’);

^

Error: This method is not implemented: Check that a complete date adapter is provided.

Then i install this here: npm install chartjs-adapter-date-fns

and i use this code:

const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom'); const { document } = new JSDOM('').window; global.document = document; // Hier fügen wir den import für den Datumsadapter hinzu const Chart = require('chart.js'); const { ChartDate, registerables } = require('chartjs-adapter-date-fns'); Chart.register(...registerables); async function ChartSpeichern() { // Erstellen eines neuen Chart-Objekts const canvas = document.createElement('canvas'); const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); const candlestickData = [ { open: 100, high: 120, low: 80, close: 110 }, { open: 110, high: 130, low: 90, close: 120 }, { open: 120, high: 140, low: 100, close: 130 }, // Weitere Candlesticks hinzufügen... ]; const chart = new Chart(ctx, { type: 'candlestick', data: { datasets: [{ label: 'Candlestick Chart', data: candlestickData.map((candle) => ({ t: new Date(), // Hier können Sie ein genaues Datum setzen o: candle.open, h: candle.high, l: candle.low, c: candle.close, })), }], }, options: { scales: { x: { type: 'time', time: { unit: 'day', }, }, }, }, }); // Zeichnen des Charts chart.draw(); // Hier können Sie das Bild als Datei speichern (z.B., als PNG) const fs = require('fs'); const dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL(); const base64Data = dataUrl.replace(/^data:image\/png;base64,/, ''); fs.writeFileSync('candlestick_chart.png', base64Data, 'base64'); } // Rufen Sie die Funktion auf ChartSpeichern();

but then i get this error

const { ChartDate, registerables } = require(‘chartjs-adapter-date-fns’);

^

Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module

so since few hours i try this with help of ChatGPT but we dont come to a result, just because of this time adapter or so, the normal graphs are working but when i want to create a candelstick chart with node js i just get error, would be cool if somebody know a solution that he can share.