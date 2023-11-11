Create Candelstick charts with node js save as image

I want to create a candelstick charts with node.js and save it as a picture, i am using the following code:

const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom');
const { document } = new JSDOM('').window;
global.document = document;

const Chart = require('chart.js');

async function ChartSpeichern() {
  // Erstellen eines neuen Chart-Objekts
  const canvas = document.createElement('canvas');
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');

  const candlestickData = [
    { open: 100, high: 120, low: 80, close: 110 },
    { open: 110, high: 130, low: 90, close: 120 },
    { open: 120, high: 140, low: 100, close: 130 },
    // Weitere Candlesticks hinzufügen...
  ];

  const chart = new Chart(ctx, {
    type: 'candlestick',
    data: {
      datasets: [{
        label: 'Candlestick Chart',
        data: candlestickData.map((candle) => ({
          t: new Date(), // Hier können Sie ein genaues Datum setzen
          o: candle.open,
          h: candle.high,
          l: candle.low,
          c: candle.close,
        })),
      }],
    },
    options: {
      scales: {
        x: {
          type: 'time',
          time: {
            unit: 'day',
          },
        },
      },
    },
  });

  // Zeichnen des Charts
  chart.draw();

  // Hier können Sie das Bild als Datei speichern (z.B., als PNG)
  const fs = require('fs');
  const dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL();
  const base64Data = dataUrl.replace(/^data:image\/png;base64,/, '');

  fs.writeFileSync('candlestick_chart.png', base64Data, 'base64');
}

// Rufen Sie die Funktion auf
ChartSpeichern();

i get then the error

throw new Error(‘This method is not implemented: Check that a complete date adapter is provided.’);
^

Error: This method is not implemented: Check that a complete date adapter is provided.

Then i install this here: npm install chartjs-adapter-date-fns

and i use this code:

const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom');
const { document } = new JSDOM('').window;
global.document = document;

// Hier fügen wir den import für den Datumsadapter hinzu
const Chart = require('chart.js');
const { ChartDate, registerables } = require('chartjs-adapter-date-fns');
Chart.register(...registerables);

async function ChartSpeichern() {
  // Erstellen eines neuen Chart-Objekts
  const canvas = document.createElement('canvas');
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');

  const candlestickData = [
    { open: 100, high: 120, low: 80, close: 110 },
    { open: 110, high: 130, low: 90, close: 120 },
    { open: 120, high: 140, low: 100, close: 130 },
    // Weitere Candlesticks hinzufügen...
  ];

  const chart = new Chart(ctx, {
    type: 'candlestick',
    data: {
      datasets: [{
        label: 'Candlestick Chart',
        data: candlestickData.map((candle) => ({
          t: new Date(), // Hier können Sie ein genaues Datum setzen
          o: candle.open,
          h: candle.high,
          l: candle.low,
          c: candle.close,
        })),
      }],
    },
    options: {
      scales: {
        x: {
          type: 'time',
          time: {
            unit: 'day',
          },
        },
      },
    },
  });

  // Zeichnen des Charts
  chart.draw();

  // Hier können Sie das Bild als Datei speichern (z.B., als PNG)
  const fs = require('fs');
  const dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL();
  const base64Data = dataUrl.replace(/^data:image\/png;base64,/, '');

  fs.writeFileSync('candlestick_chart.png', base64Data, 'base64');
}

// Rufen Sie die Funktion auf
ChartSpeichern();

but then i get this error

const { ChartDate, registerables } = require(‘chartjs-adapter-date-fns’);
^

Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module

so since few hours i try this with help of ChatGPT but we dont come to a result, just because of this time adapter or so, the normal graphs are working but when i want to create a candelstick chart with node js i just get error, would be cool if somebody know a solution that he can share.