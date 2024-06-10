Create a link in the same page

HTML & CSS
Good morning,

I would like to create a link for each item in my menu on the same page, like this:

<a href="#about">About</a>

and then: <section class="About" id="about">

The problem is that I’m a novice and I can’t do it on my page: https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYaEGPO

I would like to do it for my menu here is my source code:

<ul>
            <li>Home</li>
            <li>Coffee</li>
            <li>Online Store</li>
            <li>About us</li>
            <li>Contact us</li>
</ul>

And css

header ul {
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    gap: 20px;
    color: white;
    list-style: none;
}

header ul li {
    position: relative;
    cursor: pointer;
}

header ul li::after {
    content: "";
    position: absolute;
    width: 0;
    height: 2px;
    background-color: var(--lightdark);
    top: 100%;
    left: 50%;
    transform: translateX(-50%);
    transition: 0.2s width;
}

header ul li:hover::after {
    width: 100%;
}

Can you help me ?

thank you