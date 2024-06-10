Create a link in the same page

Good morning,

I would like to create a link for each item in my menu on the same page, like this:

<a href="#about">About</a>

and then: <section class="About" id="about">

The problem is that I’m a novice and I can’t do it on my page: https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYaEGPO

I would like to do it for my menu here is my source code:

<ul> <li>Home</li> <li>Coffee</li> <li>Online Store</li> <li>About us</li> <li>Contact us</li> </ul>

And css

header ul { display: flex; align-items: center; gap: 20px; color: white; list-style: none; } header ul li { position: relative; cursor: pointer; } header ul li::after { content: ""; position: absolute; width: 0; height: 2px; background-color: var(--lightdark); top: 100%; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); transition: 0.2s width; } header ul li:hover::after { width: 100%; }

Can you help me ?

thank you