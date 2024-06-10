Create a link in the same page

Good morning,
I would like to create a link for each item in my menu on the same page, like this:
<a href="#about">About</a>
and then:
<section class="About" id="about">
The problem is that I’m a novice and I can’t do it on my page: https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYaEGPO
I would like to do it for my menu here is my source code:
<ul>
<li>Home</li>
<li>Coffee</li>
<li>Online Store</li>
<li>About us</li>
<li>Contact us</li>
</ul>
And css
header ul {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
gap: 20px;
color: white;
list-style: none;
}
header ul li {
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
}
header ul li::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 0;
height: 2px;
background-color: var(--lightdark);
top: 100%;
left: 50%;
transform: translateX(-50%);
transition: 0.2s width;
}
header ul li:hover::after {
width: 100%;
}
Can you help me ?
thank you