Create a dynamic website on local server using Windows10 for pw protected remote access

Hi, I have an intranet website on my home computer (Windows 10 64 bit). The pages, primarily htm, pdf, txt and word and a few jpgs and gifs, link very nicely. I would like to have access to this remotely when traveling. Static access is no good; I need dynamic pages. I keep my files in a directory called medmal. I can download and install Apache and related packages in Windows, but I am stumped at configuring for remote access. I wan to run this as a password protected local/personal web server. Can anyone walk me through the config files for this? Or, please suggest a simplistic “Dummies” guide or like publication. Many thanks.