Create a div, same size as the browser window max height

I want to create a div that is the same height as the user’s browser window (when the browser is maximized).
I can’t use ‘vh’ because then the div will adapt if the browser is reduced in size.
Can I accomplish this with just css, alternatively js? (window.screen is also not possible as it gives a higher result than the browser window max height because of desktop icons, browser tabs and adress bar)
vh means viewport height so a height measurement of 100vh will be exactly the height of any viewport.
It doesn’t matter whether the window is maximized or resized as 100vh will always refer to the viewport’s height.
Whether or not the div will cover the viewport will depend on where and how the div is located. If there are no other elements before the div and you have set the body margin/padding to zero then the div will indeed match the viewport exactly.
Of course that won’t be the end of the story if you have content in that div that doesn’t fit the height you gave so we’d need a little more context if you have plans for that div
I don’t know if you understood me correctly, but we can try again.
I want to create a div that is the same size as the red mark on the images. The div has to keep that size even when the browser is minimized. Just like in the images… Pretend the red mark is the div, the size of the red mark does not change even if the browser is minimized