Create a div, same size as the browser window max height

qrazyneo1: qrazyneo1: I can’t use ‘vh’ because then the div will adapt if the browser is reduced in size.

vh means viewport height so a height measurement of 100vh will be exactly the height of any viewport.

It doesn’t matter whether the window is maximized or resized as 100vh will always refer to the viewport’s height.

Whether or not the div will cover the viewport will depend on where and how the div is located. If there are no other elements before the div and you have set the body margin/padding to zero then the div will indeed match the viewport exactly.

Of course that won’t be the end of the story if you have content in that div that doesn’t fit the height you gave so we’d need a little more context if you have plans for that div