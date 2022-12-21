Counting a key in an array

I have

Array

(

[0] => Array

(

[power_trail_id] => 24

[power_strip_id] => 1

[receptacle_id] => 4

[outlett_placement] => 1

[circuit_breaker_id] =>

[power_panel_id] =>

[pdu_id] =>

[network_standard_id] => 1

)

)

How do I co unt the number of times a key (pdu_id) appears ?

Should be 0

I have

count($power_trails)

But that count the # of arrays, can I target a key?