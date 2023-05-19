Could you test something with a MacBook for me?

Sorry I don’t have a macbook to test on but the fixed attachement does work on my old imac in Safari.

I used this as a quick test page:

However it does not work on any of my phones using IOS (and never has).

For that reason I tend never to use background-attachment fixed unless you offer ios something different.

If you are just looking for one fixed body background image then you can do that by using a pseudo element and position:fixed instead.

body:after { content: ""; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; z-index: -1; background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/2000/1500) no-repeat 50% 50%; background-size: cover; }

If you want multiple fixed elements and want to support ios then you need to script it as in this demo.

If you have a specific use-case in mind then maybe one of the above methods could be adapted.