CORS policy does not work in .net 6.0 WebAPP and WebAPI

Hi guys,
I have a solution with 2 projects. A .net 6.0 webAPP and webAPI, the web APP using JQuery to post to the webAPI, however I keep getting CORS policy has been blocked.
I enabled it in the program.cs file in the WebAPP file as below, but does not seem to work. Please help
builder.Services.AddCors(options =>
{
options.AddPolicy(“VM_CorsPolicy”, builder => {
builder.WithOrigins(“*”).AllowAnyHeader().AllowAnyMethod();
});
});
// Added after routing and before end points methods
app.UseCors(“VM_CorsPolicy”);