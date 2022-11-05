CORS policy does not work in .net 6.0 WebAPP and WebAPI

Hi guys,

I have a solution with 2 projects. A .net 6.0 webAPP and webAPI, the web APP using JQuery to post to the webAPI, however I keep getting CORS policy has been blocked.

I enabled it in the program.cs file in the WebAPP file as below, but does not seem to work. Please help

builder.Services.AddCors(options =>

{

options.AddPolicy(“VM_CorsPolicy”, builder => {

builder.WithOrigins(“*”).AllowAnyHeader().AllowAnyMethod();

});

});

// Added after routing and before end points methods

app.UseCors(“VM_CorsPolicy”);