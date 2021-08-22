Correct nodelist is not generating

I am trying to get only those
article tags, which don’t have either
holidayclass or
holidayclass2. Is the logical && not working here?
I am trying to get only those
Try using a filter. The following should work:
const articles = document.querySelectorAll("article.commonclass");
var noHoliday = Array.from(articles).filter(function noHoliday(article) {
const isHoliday = article.classList.contains("holidayclass")
|| article.classList.contains("holidayclass2");
return !isHoliday;
});
console.log(noHoliday);
On testing the not selector further, the following seems to works just fine.
const noHoliday = document.querySelectorAll(
"article.commonclass:not(.holidayclass,.holidayclass2)"
);
console.log(noHoliday);
Both are excellent methods. Thanks.