Correct nodelist is not generating

JavaScript
#1

I am trying to get only those article tags, which don’t have either holidayclass or holidayclass2. Is the logical && not working here?

#2

Try using a filter. The following should work:

const articles = document.querySelectorAll("article.commonclass");
var noHoliday = Array.from(articles).filter(function noHoliday(article) {
    const isHoliday = article.classList.contains("holidayclass")
        || article.classList.contains("holidayclass2");
    return !isHoliday;
});
console.log(noHoliday);
#3

On testing the not selector further, the following seems to works just fine.

const noHoliday = document.querySelectorAll(
    "article.commonclass:not(.holidayclass,.holidayclass2)"
);
console.log(noHoliday);
#4

Both are excellent methods. Thanks.