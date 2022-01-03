NodeList length is shown 1 even though there are 3 elements

I have the following code:

       let htmlCollection  =  document.getElementsByClassName('p-fileupload-content');   

        console.log("Printing HTMLCollection");

        console.log(htmlCollection);

        console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes");

        console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes);

        console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length");

         console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes.length);
  1. console.log(htmlCollection); prints the following:

HTMLCollection { 0: div.p-fileupload-content, length: 1 }

  1. console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes"); prints following:

NodeList [ div ]
0: <div class="p-progressbar p-componen…progressbar-determinate" role="progressbar" aria-valuemin="0" aria-valuemax="100">
1: <div>
2: <div class="p-fileupload-files">
length: 3
<prototype>: NodeListPrototype { item: item(), keys: keys(), values: values(), … }
  1. However console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length"); prints 1 even though the length shown in the second console log above is 3. I want to access the 2: <div class="p-fileupload-files"> of the nodelist and traverse deep down to attach an event listner to some other childNode element. What am I doing wrong here?