NodeList length is shown 1 even though there are 3 elements

I have the following code:

let htmlCollection = document.getElementsByClassName('p-fileupload-content'); console.log("Printing HTMLCollection"); console.log(htmlCollection); console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes"); console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes); console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length"); console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes.length);

console.log(htmlCollection); prints the following:

HTMLCollection { 0: div.p-fileupload-content, length: 1 }

console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes"); prints following:

NodeList [ div ] ​ 0: <div class="p-progressbar p-componen…progressbar-determinate" role="progressbar" aria-valuemin="0" aria-valuemax="100"> ​ 1: <div> ​ 2: <div class="p-fileupload-files"> ​ length: 3 ​ <prototype>: NodeListPrototype { item: item(), keys: keys(), values: values(), … }