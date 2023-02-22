Core PHP: While Signup accepting existing email id & even accepting without email id

Hello Friends, GM !
I need your kind help please for validating email ids existed in database and it should not accept like abc, or 123, email id should be proper like abc@gmail.com , means atleast with @ and .com etc.
On this page there is Signup link: https://agent.tripmagics.com/auth/
And the code used there is as below
<?php
include "inc/config.php";
if (isset($_POST['r_email'])) {
$email = $_POST['r_email'];
$sql = "SELECT * FROM tbl_registration WHERE email='$email'";
$s = $con->query($sql);
$count = mysqli_num_rows($s);
if ($count>=1) {
echo "1";
}else{
echo "2";
}
}
?>
And the code of config.php file which is called there is as below:
<?php
//$user_session = session_name('user_session');
//session_set_cookie_params(0, '/', '.tripmagics.com');
session_start();
date_default_timezone_set('Asia/Kolkata');
error_reporting(0);
// session_set_cookie_params(60*24, '/', '.tripmagics.com');
// session_set_cookie_params(60*24, '/', '.tripmagics.com');
$host_name = "localhost";
$user_name = "tripmagic2_devansh";
$password = "<redacted>";
$db = "tripmagic2_trip";
$con = mysqli_connect($host_name,$user_name,$password,$db) ;
if (mysqli_connect_errno()) {
echo "Failed to connect to MySQL: " . mysqli_connect_error();
exit();
}else{
//echo 'connected';
}
$baseurl = "https://tripmagics.com";
function success_page($cont,$alert)
{
$success_page = header('Location: '.$_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'].'?cont='.$cont.'&alert='.$alert);
return $success_page;
}
?>
I am attaching screenshot also.
Kindly help please.
Thank you in advance. Good day!